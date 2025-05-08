Hina Nagarajan Purchases 5,000 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £17,400 ($23,132.15).

BP stock opened at GBX 355.15 ($4.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 379.70 ($5.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.48). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 390.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 401.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BP to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.85) to GBX 510 ($6.78) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.38) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 494 ($6.57).

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

