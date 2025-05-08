Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $470.00 to $410.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as low as $357.13 and last traded at $360.20. 476,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,442,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $361.73.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.52.
The firm has a market cap of $360.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
