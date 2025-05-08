Honda Motor (HMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Honda Motor to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $5,371.99 billion for the quarter. Honda Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.330-1.330 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. On average, analysts expect Honda Motor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

