Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 18,964 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,258,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,619,000 after buying an additional 458,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,461,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,950 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,267,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,033,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,145 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FOLD opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $12.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.22.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

