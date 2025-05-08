Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 532 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American States Water alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American States Water by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 607.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. StockNews.com raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American States Water Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.75. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.46 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. American States Water’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.