Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 826.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Vericel by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.11 and a beta of 1.31. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Vericel from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,966.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares in the company, valued at $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

