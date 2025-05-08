Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 511.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 826.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Vericel by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.
Vericel Trading Up 5.3 %
Vericel stock opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.11 and a beta of 1.31. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $63.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on VCEL
Insider Buying and Selling at Vericel
In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,966.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,354 shares in the company, valued at $10,906,229.06. This represents a 8.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Vericel
Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vericel
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.