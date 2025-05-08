Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETD. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETD opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $642.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.07). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,631,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,571,863.50. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $822,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

