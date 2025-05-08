Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 19,119 Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of RLX Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RLX Technology stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.03. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.69 million.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

