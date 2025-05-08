Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,972 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 471,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after buying an additional 95,812 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of LZB opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

