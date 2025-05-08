Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cognex by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cognex by 520.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,902,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,239,000 after buying an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Cognex Price Performance

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Cognex Profile

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.