Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 21,551 MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MeridianLink by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MeridianLink by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLNK. Bank of America cut MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

MeridianLink stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.97. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

