Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,129 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,410,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,749,000 after acquiring an additional 121,267 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14,595.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,599,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486,326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,771,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after acquiring an additional 678,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,725,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 491.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,274,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.79. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.16.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

