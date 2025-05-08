Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 308,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 376,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 76,650 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $7,465,960.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,221.49. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $314,169.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,051.28. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 650,500 shares of company stock worth $25,790,311. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $586.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

