Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 672,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,205,000 after buying an additional 30,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,421,000 after buying an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alamo Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 116,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALG opened at $171.91 on Thursday. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.07 and a twelve month high of $205.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALG shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

