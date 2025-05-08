Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $458,000 Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 224.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,349 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Relay Therapeutics worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLAY. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 3,883.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,396,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 251,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 136,541 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $779,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $23,821,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 140,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $539,700.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,899.80. This trade represents a 18.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 12,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $38,829.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 355,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,128. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,380. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $493.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

