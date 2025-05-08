Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBINFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIN. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000.

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $64.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.82. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

