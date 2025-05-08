Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 373,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock opened at $21.74 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $189.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.73 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 9.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

