Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $45.45 on Thursday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHMG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Chemung Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

