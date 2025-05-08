Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,696 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alight alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,864,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,465 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alight by 148.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 815,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 487,185 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Alight by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Alight by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim bought 22,092 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. The trade was a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 125,092 shares of company stock valued at $807,755. 5.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alight

Alight Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Alight’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.