Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 2,728 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in MediaAlpha by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MediaAlpha by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAX opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $664.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $20.91.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MediaAlpha from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

