Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Barclays PLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

IPGP opened at $57.81 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.92.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

