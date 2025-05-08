Hudson Global (HSON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Hudson Global to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of HSON stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

