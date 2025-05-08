Humacyte (HUMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64 million. On average, analysts expect Humacyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HUMA stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a market cap of $189.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CFO Dale A. Sander acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $62,118. This trade represents a 97.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at $120,393.24. This represents a 121.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 83,993 shares of company stock worth $118,224. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, February 27th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

