IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $46.00. The stock had previously closed at $35.35, but opened at $33.35. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. IAC shares last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 172,655 shares.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IAC. Truist Financial reduced their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on IAC from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.24.
IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. IAC had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.
