Ian Bull Acquires 1,000 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bull bought 1,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,011 ($40.03) per share, with a total value of £30,110 ($40,029.25).

Ian Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Ian Bull acquired 400 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,240 ($43.07) per share, for a total transaction of £12,960 ($17,229.46).

Shares of LON:CRDA opened at GBX 3,054.69 ($40.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,926.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,236.97. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,551 ($33.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,932 ($65.57).

Croda International ( LON:CRDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 142.60 ($1.90) EPS for the quarter. Croda International had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 63 ($0.84) per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.52) price target on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 3,550 ($47.19) to GBX 3,300 ($43.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world.

