Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,171 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,524,071.65. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IRT opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

