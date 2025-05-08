Insider Selling: AO World plc (LON:AO) Insider Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider John Roberts sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.30), for a total transaction of £117,600 ($156,341.40).

Get AO World alerts:

John Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 16th, John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of AO World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £940,000 ($1,249,667.64).

AO World Stock Performance

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 99 ($1.32) on Thursday. AO World plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77.15 ($1.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.40 ($1.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. The company has a market cap of £575.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 95.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.81.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.