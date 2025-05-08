Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $158.74, but opened at $144.65. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $150.88, with a volume of 164,739 shares trading hands.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Specifically, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,360. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.91.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,952,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.