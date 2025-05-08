Intchains Group (ICG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Intchains Group had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.88 million.

Shares of ICG stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.91. Intchains Group has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $12.04.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Intchains Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

