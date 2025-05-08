Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Price Up 6.6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $117.26 and last traded at $117.66. 107,126 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 178,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.37.

The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,677,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,913,000 after purchasing an additional 108,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after buying an additional 151,358 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after buying an additional 85,871 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,675,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

