Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 322,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,494,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $900,127,000 after purchasing an additional 419,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,104,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,430,000 after buying an additional 274,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,383,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,281,000 after buying an additional 134,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,380,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,854 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,320,000 after acquiring an additional 111,518 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

