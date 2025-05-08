Investors Buy High Volume of The GEO Group Call Options (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 24,159 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical volume of 15,504 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in The GEO Group by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The GEO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The GEO Group Stock Down 9.4 %

GEO opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Articles

