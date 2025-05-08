Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 11,202 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the average volume of 5,740 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

