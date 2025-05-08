Investors Buy Large Volume of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:PPH)

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 21,566 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,469% compared to the average volume of 472 put options.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPH opened at $87.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.29 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $626.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,827.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 36,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

