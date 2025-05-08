Investors Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XBI)

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 87,549 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the typical volume of 51,786 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $105.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.56.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

