Investors Purchase Large Volume of Eos Energy Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 158,708 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 529% compared to the typical daily volume of 25,226 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,978,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 297,909 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 61,220.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,804,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,626 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $16,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 41,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,403,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 1,204,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.11. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.89.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 million. Analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

See Also

