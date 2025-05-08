iQIYI (IQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

iQIYI Stock Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC raised shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

