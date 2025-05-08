iQIYI (IQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iQIYI Stock Performance
iQIYI stock opened at $1.89 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
