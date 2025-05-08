iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $9,017,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1,763.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 726,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $152.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.34. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $138.88.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

