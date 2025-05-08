iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGF stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

