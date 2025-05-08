iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) to Release Earnings on Friday

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share and revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

