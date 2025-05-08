iTeos Therapeutics (ITOS) to Release Earnings on Friday

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.94) per share and revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $245.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.39. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $18.75.
About iTeos Therapeutics
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
