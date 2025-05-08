Jemima Bird Buys 15,000 Shares of Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) Stock

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) insider Jemima Bird purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,780.11).

Get Creightons alerts:

Jemima Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 31st, Jemima Bird acquired 35,211 shares of Creightons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,859.08 ($13,106.99).

Creightons Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at GBX 37.70 ($0.50) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.13. Creightons Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.98 ($0.54). The stock has a market cap of £25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.47.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.