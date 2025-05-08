Juliette Stacey Buys 11,086 Shares of Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG) Stock

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) insider Juliette Stacey bought 11,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £4,988.70 ($6,632.15).

Sanderson Design Group Stock Performance

Shares of SDG opened at GBX 40.80 ($0.54) on Thursday. Sanderson Design Group plc has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.53). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 3.92 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Design Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Design Group plc will post 8.8596491 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Design Group

Sanderson Design Group is an international luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products.

The Group has three distinct pillars – brands, licensing and manufacturing – and design is at the heart of it all.

