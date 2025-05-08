Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,517,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.36%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

