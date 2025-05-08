Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Katapult has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $23.54.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
