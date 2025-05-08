Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44. Katapult has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Katapult will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Katapult by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 576,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 138,648 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Katapult by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Katapult by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Katapult by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

