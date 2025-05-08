Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.77) per share and revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KPRX stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.67.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

