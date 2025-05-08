Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 212,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

KLIC opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.71). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $161.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

