LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Trading Up 4.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.4% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $83.05 and last traded at $82.20. Approximately 73,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 294,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.73.

The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LCII shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCII. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 535.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Recommended Stories

