Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Outlook for HIMS Earnings

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a report released on Tuesday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

HIMS opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.35 and a beta of 1.84.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $314,169.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,051.28. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,790,311. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

