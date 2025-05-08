Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,865,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $17,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 555.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 461.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

