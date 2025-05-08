LG Display (LPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter.

LG Display Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LPL opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LG Display presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

